New Sony device can help warm you up or cool you down

Here’s a new way to beat the heat: Sony’s mini AC, a smartphone-sized body cooling device that you can wear.

Just slip it into a hidden built-in pocket on a specially designed t-shirt called the Reon Pocket. Sony says it’ll be able to lower your body temperature by 23 degrees.

And apparently, it can also be used to warm you up when cold weather blows in. It’s controlled with an app on your smartphone and it runs on a battery for 90 minutes on one charge and takes two hours to recharge.

Sony says the handy little device will cost about $117 and will start shipping next March.