New Shop Rite Opens in Monroe County

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) it’s a new era for a mall in one part of our area.

Shop Rite cut the ribbon and opened its doors at the Stroud Mall in the former Bonton location.

The store features a restaurant, craft beer, and health and wellness services as just some of the amenities.

The store should also bring more foot traffic to the mall which recently had sears close. Shoppers we spoke with are excited about the new store.

“Well so far, very nice! Almost a little overwhelming but very nice, glad to see the expansion in town,” Said Clavertis Miller, East Stroudsburg.

“Been driving around, waiting for this to open so we could come in and see. We shopped at the other shop rite and this is so much larger,” noted Charlene Miller also of East Stroudsburg.

350 jobs were created at the new location.

The old store in Stroudsburg closed Thursday to make way for the opening.