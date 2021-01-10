New sensory gym coming in February to Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman in Lake Ariel is bringing Zen to our community with a new business.

Zensory Zone is a private sensory experience designed to help children cope with the symptoms of autism, ADHD, sensory processing disorders, anxiety, and trauma.

The owner created the space based on what helped her deal with her own ADHD. Additionally, her background as a social worker showed her the impact something like this can have on a child.

Zensory Zone includes light therapy, sensory swings, exercises with virtual reality, tactile stimulation and a calming room.

“These kids are staring at computers now eight hours a day, so when they come here its different. You get to engage in your senses, use your brain and listen to your heart. Its a quiet, calming space,” owner Samantha Kunz said.

Kunz looks forward to introducing other elements like Himalayan salt. Zensory Zone officially opens on February 4th.