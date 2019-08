JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new senior housing complex will be built in Jessup.

A Lancaster based company plans to build more than 150 senior housing units in the Lackawanna County Borough. They will be built on a vacant 13-acre lot behind the Post Office that was home to the former Eureka Printing Plant where many residents in the borough worked. That building was demolished more than a decade ago.

The project is expected to start this fall and be completed sometime next year.