New Scranton fire chief announced

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search is over in the Electric City for a new fire chief and he is a familiar face.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti announced the appointment of John Judge as the Scranton Fire Department’s chief Tuesday. Judge took over as the interim chief in July after Al Lucas stepped down from his brief tenure as fire chief. Lucas took over for former chief Pat Desarno who also stepped down from the post last year.

“John Judge, after assuming the interim chief role in July, has been somebody that I really enjoy working with and who deeply cares, not just about the city and services, but about the people and the fire department,” Mayor Cognetti said.

Judge officially takes over as chief of Scranton Fire Department after 18 years serving the city.