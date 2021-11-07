New scoreboard for Hazle Township Football League unveiled

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local football league that started with nothing five years ago revealed something special Sunday.

The Hazle Township Football League revealed their own scoreboard Sunday morning at Hazleton Community Park. The league has steadily built itself up through the years, but got support from the community and Team Tut Foundation.

Team Tut along with the local business Full Klips Barber Authority, funded the $6,000 scoreboard through community events they put on.

“It’s a long time coming, I mean look at it, our name’s up there you know. This is ours. Finally this is ours. It feels like home now,” Hazle Township Youth Football League president David Zapotocky said.

“It’s important for people to help organizations such as the Raiders and foundations such as ours because it’s going to the right place, the money’s going to the right things, the right people. It’s not going somewhere you never see it again, you never hear of it again,” Team Tut Foundation treasurer George Mehalshick said.

More than 100 players and cheerleaders ages 5-15 are currently part of the youth football league.