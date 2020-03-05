New roof for Avoca Volunteer Fire Department

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Avoca Volunteer Fire Department showed off its brand new roof Wednesday.

The fire department shares the space with Avoca EMS and they are sprucing up the facility. The new modern roof was installed with the help of a loan.

“Really what we are doing today is all about our tomorrow. So again, our people are our biggest assets. We need to protect them, we need to provide an environment where they can thrive,” Captain Michael Lampman said.

The old flat roof had a lot of leaks so a new pitched roof was installed. The group has a lot of other projects in mind and are hoping that grants and fundraising will help them pay the bills.