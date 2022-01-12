New restaurants coming to Main Street in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a small city that’s seen big changes.

Pittston has gone from despair to art walks and, soon, a rooftop bar and the changes don’t stop there. The tomato capitol of the world is headed for more economic growth. Two new restaurants are coming to Main Street: Bravo Modern Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, which is on track to open next month. Rikasa is expanding to the third floor and adding a rooftop deck.

“I’m always grateful when people make investments and an investment in the city is sort of a nod of confidence in what we’re doing and an investment like that is a huge nod,” Mayor Michael Lombardo said.

It’s a symbol of how far the once-stagnant city has come. Lombardo recalls Joyce Insurance Group taking a chance on Pittston by moving into a boarded-up building downtown in the early ’90s.

“I think that was the first shot of a little bit of confidence and then we’ve been chipping away at it. It was once said that we’re the greatest overnight success story that’s taken 25 years,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo talked about the strategic goals that helped transform Pittston. Focusing on the arts, streetscape, public safety, walkability, and events. Creating a budding environment for local entrepreneurs like Joleen Lazecki and Lauralei Carden to grow their dreams.

“After class, we would go for coffee and we would always be looking for somewhere to go and in our conversations we said ‘wouldn’t it be great to have like a juice or smoothie place that we could go to after leaving class to have something healthy?'” Lazecki said.

“Pittston is in a renaissance right now so being able to be a part of that and bringing health and wellness with the Salt Barre to the community was something that was very important to us,” Carden said.

Blend Natural shares the Coopers co-op building with the Salt Barre, LBC Distillery and eventually dozens of new apartments to accommodate Pittston’s anticipated growth.

The city has still dealt with loss. The family-owned grocery store Quinn’s Market is closing its Pittston location. Despite some growing pains, Lombardo continues to see opportunity.

“The other piece of the Main Street that we’re looking at is the window of time that its operational. 25 years ago we were a 9-5 Main Street, now we’re not. The window has opened up,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo says the city is also working on a deal with Alvernia University to open a satellite campus downtown.