New released app helps find food

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Wolf administration unveiled a new mobile app Thursday that will connect Pennsylvanians with affordable food options.

It’s all part of Governor Wolf’s strategy for a hunger-free Pennsylvania. The service enables residents to have better access to healthy food.

The FMNP app will help Pennsylvanians find fresh, locally grown produce at participating farmers markets across the commonwealth. It was unveiled the Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture. He says 1.7 million people in Pennsylvania are at risk of hunger.

“Over 10 percent of the population of PA struggles to find access to food and food is a basic human right and how do we make that as accessible as possible,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said.

The app is available in the app store and the Google Play store. Once downloaded, users can enter their location to find participating markets.