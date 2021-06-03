New recovery center opens in Wayne County

STERLING TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A recovery center is celebrating its expansion to help fight the opioid crisis.

Avenues Recovery Community in Sterling Township, Wayne County held a ribbon-cutting to officially welcome people battling addition. This new facility has 40 beds, 14 specifically for detox.

The clinical director, Marc Boriosi says this facility is vital to the community, adding their help extends even after patients leave their facility.

“I like that we stay in touch with alumni to make sure they’re ok and to let me know they still have a family here, and if they ever need help, we’re here,” Boriosi said.

Avenues Recovery has a unique community-based detox and residential style 90-day program. In the last five years they’re grown throughout six states with 11 facilities.