SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Railroad Company broke ribbon on its new Engine House in the City of Scranton.





It will be a mechanic shop for all of its cars. It’s located on Von Storch Ave.

The railroad employs 68 workers and 63 are in the city.

The shop comes as the company makes an investment in the city along with its old train cars as rail deliveries are coming back.

