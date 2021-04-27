New push to increase legislation with ‘growing number’ of illegal gambling machines

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new mobile billboard is driving around the greater Hazelton area to raise awareness for the growing number of illegal gambling machines.

Pennsylvanians Against Gaming Expansion (PAGE) held a news conference Tuesday in an effort to raise awareness about these machines and the crimes associated with them.

“Illegal slot machines, which includes Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) and so-called skills games, are proliferating across the state. We see them in pizza parlors, gas stations, corner stores, bars, taverns and laundromats,” said PAGE spokesperson Pete Shelly.

Tonight, Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy speaks with Pete Shelly with Pennsylvanians Against Gaming Expansion (PAGE), about the concerns with the machines connection to crime and children playing.