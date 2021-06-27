New push to get Lycoming County residents vaccinated

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — There’s a new push to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Lycoming County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s dashboard, currently only 44.1 percent of Lycoming County residents are fully vaccinated.

Even though the state has eased COVID restrictions and increased capacity in public settings, the county is no where near the 70 percent needed for herd immunity. Dr. Alison Brodginski from the Geisinger Medical Center says it’s crucial that people continue to get vaccinated.

“There’s not only, you know, the personal benefit, but it’s also the benefit of protecting though around you and protecting your community,” Dr. Brodginski said.

Some say to trust the vaccine research and others think it should be up to the individual.

“It’s nothing to fear, it’s going to be okay. Just take the vaccination and you won’t get sick,” Williamsport resident Lauren Green said.

“Well I think you shouldn’t pressure other people. It’s your own decision,” Williamsport resident Mike Roan said.

Although getting the vaccine isn’t 100 percent effective, Dr. Brodginski says it’s better than risking your chances without it.

“The vaccine is doing what it’s supposed to do and any of the COVID deaths that we’ve had or ICU admissions that we’ve had in the past several weeks is more than a month, none of them have had the vaccine,” Dr. Brodginski said.

In a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, it reads in part: “While we have made great progress in reducing case numbers, we still have hundreds of patients in the hospital in Pennsylvania and hundreds of new cases daily, so we have not yet reached “herd immunity.” therefore, our vaccination efforts must continue.”

The state is still aiming to lift the mask mandate by Monday, June 28th.