New project coming to South Valley area of Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There is an Eyewitness News exclusive that involves word of a major economic boost to the region.

Details of this project are being held close to the vest but there are some things Eyewitness News has confirmed. Multiple sources who are familiar with the project tell Eyewitness News details of the project are expected to be unveiled sometime Friday.

It will involve a company that will build a facility in the South Valley area of Luzerne County that encompasses Newport Township, Hanover Township and Nanticoke City areas. One source tells the I-Team this will be one of the largest, if not the largest, economic project in Luzerne County.

Here are some of the specifics the I-Team has confirmed:

500-plus high-paying permanent jobs

4,000 construction-related jobs

Two years to complete

Construction expected to begin later this year

The I-Team reached out to several local and state leaders regarding the project for a statement. Some of them told the I-Team they we’re not aware of the project or could not comment at this point in time.

Again, details of the project are expected to be released possibly as early as Friday.