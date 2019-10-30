New program to help at-risk Pennsylvania teens

(WBRE/WYOU) — A new program is being launched to help at-risk teenagers in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Military and Veteran’s Affairs rolled out the Keystone State Challenge Academy Tuesday. It is a program designed to train and mentor 16-18-year-old high school dropouts to become productive citizens and even earn a GED or high school diploma.

“This program, it’s a military-based bootcamp type environment. But it is a school. It is a school. It is an accredited school. And it’s really a chance to get some of our youth, who have lost their way, to get back on track again,” Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli said.

The academy will be housed at Fort Indiantown Gap and will welcome its first class in 2022.