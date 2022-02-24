New program succeeds in helping students see better

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Good vision is considered key to a child’s physical development. By not getting an eye or vision condition diagnosed, the child’s progress can greatly suffer.

Regular vision screenings are vital to detect and correct eye problems. Thursday, a traveling eye care program visited a local elementary school to do just that.

It’s something you don’t see every day in an elementary school: second and third graders getting their vision tested.

“A child could be sitting around looking at the board, it’s blurry, and thinking that’s normal,” Optometrist Dr. Alan Frank said.

Optometrist Alan Frank, O.D. took his vision testing tools to Lee Park Elementary School to look for problems these children might have such as near and farsightedness and astigmatism. He’s also looking for what he considers the most serious one: reduced vision in one eye called lazy eye.

“Past a certain age if that eye is not corrected with glasses the vision will not develop,” Dr. Frank said.

The vision screening visit is made possible through United Way of Wyoming Valley’s See to Succeed program.

United Way says up to 90 percent of young students who receive annual vision screenings and are recommended for follow-up care don’t get it, often because of typical barriers low-income families experience.

“When these families struggle to find transportation or they try to find the financial means to make something like this happen, a program like this just closes all those gaps,” Hanover Area School District Superintendent Nathan Barrett said.

“We’re so grateful to have partnerships like Hanover Area School District to allow us to come and serve the children that need these tools so they can become better students,” United Way of Wyoming Valley Vice President of Community Impact Jennifer Deemer said.

It’s good for their eyesight. It’s also good for their overall development.

“When the glasses go on that child and their faces, the smiles…I’ve had little girls almost in tears because they are so happy,” Registered Nurse and See to Succeed Coordinator Lauren O’Shea said.

Students who need glasses will get them for free in two weeks. United Way’s See to Succeed program is funded through the Moses Taylor Foundation and through partnership with the Essilor Vision Foundation, and the Wright Center for Community Health.