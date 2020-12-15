New program offers emergency assistance for small businesses

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic has taken a toll on all types of small businesses in our communities.

A new program is helping provide emergency assistance. The Lackawanna County Commissioners announced a new business relief grant program, geared specifically for the retail food services industry.

Types of businesses eligible for the grant include retail food service operations, bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries. With the program, a one-time grant of $10,000 will be awarded, again helping owners with outgoing expenses.

“There was approximately 130 businesses that were funded through the first and second round through the state. We’re basically funding a third round which is about 200 applicants,” director of economic development Brenda Sacco said.

The application deadline for the latest relief grant is Friday, December 18th. For more information or to apply, visit lackawannacounty.org.