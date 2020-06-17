New program helps Schuylkill County residents back on their feet

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The community continues to come together to help those who have been financially burdened by the pandemic.

Now there’s a new program in Schuylkill County that will help people keep their homes. Schuylkill County Action aims to help anyone knocked down get back on their feet.

“We’re mission driven in that aspect. We want to see county residents become able to thrive in situations,” Schuylkill County Action director of planning Dave Young said.

The pandemic has left people throughout Schuylkill County jobless and financially stunted. But the non-profit is stepping up once again to help them. The county appointed Schuylkill Community Action as the lead agency in the 2020 Pennsylvania Cares Rent program.

“The people have been adversely impacted whether it’s been physically or financially. I think this program will allow them to at least stabilize that housing situation,” Young said.

Those who qualify will receive $750 a month for up to six months to help make ends meet.

“You still have your worries because there are other things besides your rent to worry about but at least here they know they are going to have a home to go to,” Schuylkill County administrator Gary Bender said.

There are eviction protections implemented by the state, but they end in mid-July. There’s hope this new program will continue to protect people from losing their homes.

The grant application for the Pennsylvania Cares Rent Relief Program is due Thursday. The county doesn’t know how much money it will receive yet from the state.