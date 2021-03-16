New program earns scholarship funds for Lackawanna College nursing students

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Allied Services has established a full scholarship for Lackawanna College nursing Students.

Applications will be accepted until April 1 and will be awarded fall 2021 through spring 2023. Nine second-year students, three selected per year, will be awarded the scholarship which will cover tuition, fees and textbooks.

This comes as Lackawanna College just launched its nursing program in the middle of the pandemic. They announced the program in the spring of 2019. The program is filled at 28 students.

The program is state of the art thanks to a Moses Taylor Foundation Grant worth $500,000, which helped build the program and purchase equipment — including four full body simulators from baby to an older adult. Between the simulators they can give birth, have heart attacks, high blood pressure, diabetes, etc.

To learn more about the Allied Services Nursing scholarship head to the Lackawanna College Website.