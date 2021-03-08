New program aims to help Pennsylvanians

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Monday highlighted the important role of Governor Wolf’s Back to Work PA initiative.

It hopes to prepare the Keystone State’s workforce for a new post-pandemic economy. The plan lays the groundwork for what they are calling a new Near Completers program. The program announced Monday is to assist Pennsylvanians with partially completed degrees or credentials to get jobs that pay family-sustaining wages.

“They will connect job seekers who have prior, but incomplete learning experiences and skills with institutes of higher education, community agencies, and employers that will help them rapidly gain the credential they need to qualify to work in a high-priority occupation,” Department of Labor and Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.

The program is expected to begin operating this fall. To qualify, you must have been making less than $15 an hour before becoming unemployed due to the pandemic.