New program aids grandparents and other caregivers

(WBRE/WYOU) — Overdose deaths in Pennsylvania were down 18 percent in 2018, but the battle against opioids is far from over.

Many children in the commonwealth are being raised by their grandparents as a result of opioids. That’s why the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Aging launched a program called the Kin-Connector Hotline.

The hotline would allow grandparents and caregivers to talk to professionals who can assist them with a variety of sources.

“We want to help ease the burden on these families, and give them all the tools and resources they need to be successful. This helpline is the first step in doing just that,” Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said.

The state also plans to launch a website of resources later this year.