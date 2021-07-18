New Prince Farrington’s Bootlegger Tour supports Lycoming County businesses

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s local history with a twist in Lycoming County and it supports local businesses.

It’s called Prince Farrington’s Bootlegger Tour and it features tastings at 10 local breweries, wineries and distilleries, as well as some history about prohibition in the county.

“Prince Farrington was Lycoming County’s most notorious bootlegger. He was a good bootlegger, but kind of a bad bootlegger because he got busted a few times,” Lycoming County Visitors Bureau Tourism Coordinator Gina Edwards said.

The year-long tour includes a passport for all locations. You present the passport and the business will punch a hole in it. Once completed it’s redeemed for a special prize.

“We have breweries in Williamsport, Jersey Shore. We have a distillery in Nippennose Valley so it’s pretty spread out but it’s a fun way to get a good taste of what’s going on,” Edwards said.

The tour also aims to help small businesses and promote local tourism, which was greatly affected by the pandemic.

“I think doing something like the bootleg tour actually gives people an opportunity to see and highlight all of the great things we have going on in Lycoming County and ultimately pull some customers in and help with some tourism and different things,” Bald Birds Brewing Company owner Joe Feerrar said.

Frank Kudlack, co-owner of Nomad Distillery in Williamsport, says it’s refreshing to finally have normal activities after following COVID guidelines for so long.

“It kind of brings you together a little bit like a community. You know we always believe in a rising tide raises all ships so the more people come to this area, it helps everybody so it’s a win, win, win,” Kudlack said.

The passport can be redeemed at the Lycoming County Visitor’s Center. For more on participating locations, visit the Lycoming County website.