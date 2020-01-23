New platform would make for easier, safer time boarding train

(WBRE/WYOU) — Tamaqua Borough and ‘Reading, Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad’ are working together to build a platform outside the Tamaqua train stop.

This will allow visitors an easier and safer way to get on and off the train at Tamaqua’s 1874 Philadelphia and Reading Railroad depot. Trains run through the borough daily but they are usually only cargo.

Passengers can only get on the trains from Tamaqua during special events like Summer Fest. With the new platform, the borough is hoping to make it a more common occurrence. The project will cost about $51,000 and the borough is expected to pay about $36,000.

