New Pennsylvania Auditor General sworn in

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania swore in a new Auditor General Tuesday, who also made history in the process.

Republican Tim DeFoor is the first person of color elected to a statewide row office. As Auditor General, DeFoor says he will hold state government accountable for how it spends its citizens’ tax dollars.

Prior to taking state office, DeFoor worked as Dauphin County Controller. He also worked in the offices of the state Inspector General and the state Attorney General.

He replaced Democrat Eugene DePasquale who was term-limited.