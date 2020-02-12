New outdoor classroom at Line Mountain in honor of late teacher

(WBRE/WYOU) — A school in Northumberland County is adding another classroom.

What makes this one stand out is that it’s outdoors! The new outdoor classroom at Line Mountain is in honor of Randy Weiser, a former social studies teacher at the middle school who passed away from cancer in 2018.

Faculty says he loved the outdoors, which is why they decided to dedicate the classroom to him. Teachers and students have been working to build paths and walls while clearing out space for tables and chairs. Once it gets warmer, they will be planting flowers and installing white boards.

“Being outside in my opinion helps with the learning environment. It’s something different. It catches kids’ eyes. It might get someone more interested in writing something because they might see a flock of geese,” gifted support teacher Lydia Bomgardner said.

“It’s taken a while, but it’s good to see that we’re finally getting somewhere,” eighth-grader Queenlyn Zartman said.

The goal is to have the outdoor classroom complete by April.