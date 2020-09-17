New order allows restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity, sell alcohol until 11 p.m.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed new orders following their announcement that allows restaurants in the state to begin to operate at 50 percent capacity starting September 21st.

The new order allows restaurants that serve alcohol for on-site consumption until 11 p.m. In the Wolf administration’s first order, sales had to end by 10 p.m. All alcoholic beverages must be removed from restaurant-goers by midnight.

This applies to both restaurants that do not self-certify to increase to 50 percent and those that choose to stay at 25 percent.

Restaurants must go through the self-certification process to operate at 50 percent capacity. The certification period beings on September 21st.