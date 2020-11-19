New operation schedule announced for Luzerne County

Area Agency on Aging closes Active Adult Centers in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties until January 2021

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County has implemented new procedures for managing COVID-19.

According to a letter from county manager Dave Pedri, there will be limited county and court operations starting Friday, November 20th. These will continue until Sunday, November 29th.

All county facilities will be closed to the public except for the acceptance of filings, tax collection and processing, or if an appointment has been made. Visitors are encouraged to check the county website to see if an online or a mail-in option is available.

Both the Recorder of Deeds/Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans’ court and the Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts will be available.

For filing procedures for Recorder of Deeds/Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans’ court:

Recordings for Recorder of Deeds may be mailed or submitted through or e-recording.

Filings for Register of Wills can be done mail.

Clerk of Orphans Court filings can be mailed, dropped off with clerk from Prothonotary Office at Sheriff’s Office between 9:00 and 3:15 (payment must be exact amount). Please call the office f an emergency such as guardianships.

Probates and Marriage licenses are by appointment only. Please call 570-825-1672.

Notary Commissions are by appointment only. Please call 570-825-1646.

Searching is by remote only and certified copies will be processed by mail.

For the Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts:

Staff will be at the Sheriff’s Office to accept filings between 9:00 and 3:15. Payment must be exact.

Attorneys and pro se are encouraged to electronically file if possible.

Certified copies will be processed by mail.

Please call for appointments as needed at 570-825-1585, press 1 to schedule an appointment

Searching is by remote only.

For President Judge Vough’s order, the following matters will be held as normally processed:

PFA filings

Bail posting

Preliminary arraignments

Lift warrant hearings

Civil injunction proceedings

Mental health proceedings

Guardianships

Gagnon I Hearings for incarcerated Defendants (video)

Special Court proceedings

The Luzerne County Credit Union and the Elite Revenue Services locations will be open.

Anyone visiting must follow social distancing procedures and practice good hygiene habits. All county offices will reopen for normal business on Monday, November 30th at 8:30 a.m. with standard COVID-19 restrictions.

Also, the Area Agency on Aging has closed the Active Adult Centers in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties effective Monday, November 23rd. The centers will be closed through Monday, January 4, 2021. Current conditions will be re-evaluated after January 4th.

Consumers can pick up seven frozen meals each Monday, and exercise classes will be offered via Zoom. Staff will continue to perform phone welfare checks.