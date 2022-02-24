New Olyphant mayor sworn in

OYLPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The new mayor of Olyphant was sworn in Thursday night.

The honorable Judge Tom Munley swore Jonathon Sedlak into office at the Olyphant Borough building. Jonathon is the son of late Olyphant mayor John Sedlak Jr. who passed away in January.

He was joined by his wife and two daughters along with the Olyphant Council, and family and friends. Jonathon told Eyewitness News earlier this week he hopes to carry his father’s love of the community into this new role.

