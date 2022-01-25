New non-profit Parenting Autism United holds fundraiser at Sabatini’s

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A brand new non-profit that helps local families and individuals with autism held a fundraiser at Sabatini’s Tuesday night in an effort to introduce themselves to the community.

Parenting Autism United out of Luzerne, kicked off their fundraising with live music and pizza. Their mission is to support those with autism and their loved ones. This fundraiser was their first step towards filling a need in the community.

“We are looking for a permeant location in 2022 to where we can house all of our programs, not just some of them and really fill that gap that families in the area have been experiencing for many years,” founder Lindsay Dragon said.

Parenting Autism United offers support group meetings, reading and art programs, along with mentorships. You can learn more about the organization by vising their Facebook page.