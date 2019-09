(WBRE/WYOU) — NBCUniversal’s direct-to-consumer streaming service now has a name.

It will be called Peacock. When it launches in April 2020, Peacock will have more than 15,000 hours of content, including original programs like the reboot of Battlestar Galactica and Dr. Death starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan, and Christian Slater.

It will also have a reboot of Saved By The Bell and old favorites like The Office, Parks And Recreation and 30 Rock.