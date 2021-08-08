New mural helps Phase 1 of the West Side Mural Revitalization Project move forward

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Street Art Society NEPA’s mission to transform the West Side is moving forward as the eighth mural in Phase 1 is nearly complete.

Phase 1 of their West Side Mural Revitalization Project is nature-themed. 19-year-old artist Morgan Masters of Harveys Lake spent roughly 30 to 40 hours on her contribution to the project.

Mural number eight is on the corner of Walnut and Main Streets in Luzerne. Masters says this is her first mural.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback spoke with Masters and Street Art Society board members about the power of visual art and the surprising impact public art can have on communities and will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.