New mural adorns Hotel Sterling annex building in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An enormous work of art is going up the Hotel Sterling annex building in Wilkes-Barre.



Artist Evan Lovett worked on his 2,400-square foot mural “Lady of the Valley” Sunday. It’s one of a series of visual public artworks in the area commissioned by “Street Art Society NEPA”.

Lovett says this mural will include a scene of the Wyoming Valley pre-industrial revolution and a scene showing one of the first coal refineries in the area.

He says it’s an ode to the history of valley and what it provided to the people. He’s using an grid technique with symbols to map out the design on a larger scale.

“Only a couple millimeters of surface that we’re changing, yet it can have this overwhelming effect that inspired people or at least give them something to look at. It helps make things that we might want to overlook, be a focal point of attention,” Lovett said.

Sunday was his third day working on the mural and he says it should be complete by the end of next weekend.

