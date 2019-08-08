New member selected for Scranton City Council

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton’s City Council has appointed a new councilwoman.

After just 15 minutes of debate, the council announced attorney Mary Walsh Dempsey will fill the seat recently held by newly selected mayor Wayne Evans. In all, eight applicants were interviewed for the council seat.

They were asked questions about challenges the city government faces, ideas to improve city operations, and how their skills learned in the private sector will be used if they were selected for city council. Evans says he will not return to city council at the end of this year.

“This is a little bittersweet for me because there are people I’ve worked with for the last five years, but we’re going to continue to work together for the next five months for the betterment of the city so I’m looking forward to it,” Evans said.

Walsh Dempsey will serve until January 6th when the newly elected council members determined by the upcoming election in November will take office.