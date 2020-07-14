New MedEvac helicopter with double in size for NEPA

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new MedEvac helicopter will serve the people of Luzerne, Schuylkill, Monroe, and Carbon County.

President of Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN), John Fletcher, says the COVID-19 pandemic is at the top of our minds, but one disease not delay other medical needs. According to Fletcher, the machine represents the access to the very best care.

One of the major improvements include a larger cabin. Now equipment and staff, that could previous only use ground transportation because of the space it provides, can be in the air.

EC145 technical benefits provides the same abilities you find in the hospital during transport.

