OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The borough of Olyphant voted for their new mayor at a council meeting Tuesday night and the appointee will fill his father’s shoes.

Jonathon Sedlak was named the new mayor of Olyphant following the passing of his father, longtime mayor John Sedlak Jr. in January. The voting and the meeting were held via Zoom.

The mayor and other appointees from Tuesday night’s meeting will be sworn in Thursday at the borough building.