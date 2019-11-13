New Lycoming County Commissioner ready for role

(WBRE/WYOU) — One week after the election, a new Lycoming County Commissioner is stepping up to the plate.

Republican Scott Metzger was voted into the county’s top job. He replaces Republican Jack McKernan and will join Republican Tony Mussare and Democrat Rick Mirabito.

Metzger says he’s ready to execute several plans across the county, including bringing in new jobs and helping small businesses in the area. But right now he says taxes are his priority.

“Well, our main concern right now is taxes. We have to keep our taxes in check. We have to live within our means. I’m very concerned about seniors and them having to lose their homes so we have to make sure we live within our means so I want to grow the tax base,” Metzger said.

Metzger also says he would like to work more with local schools.