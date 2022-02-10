New Luzerne County Visitors Bureau ready for visitors

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News got a preview of the new Luzerne County Visitors Bureau.

Eight months of renovations are complete at the new Visit Luzerne County at the old train station in Wilkes-Barre. They started moving in on the first of the month, and will be open to the public on Monday.

The brand new guest area highlights some of the area’s attractions, while staying true to the history of the region.

“We have an employee here, a retiree, who saw her boyfriend when he was 17 years old, go off to the Korean War from here, you know 70 years ago. And so people have those memories of the building, and that’s what makes it such a cherished building here in our community,” Visit Luzerne County Executive Director Alan Stout said.

The train station where the Visitors Bureau is located dates back to 1868. It was closed in 1972, and was a popular nightclub in the ’80’s and 90’s.