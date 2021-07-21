New Little League wellness center unveiled for World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This year the Little League World Series brings young baseball players from across the the United States to Lycoming County in August.

On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to unveil a brand new facility for the players, the new UPMC Player Wellness Center that will be used during the Little League Baseball World Series each summer.

Officials with Little League International and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in North Central Pennsylvania hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new player wellness center is located inside the Dr. Creighton J. Hale International Grove at the Little League International Complex. It will serve as the medical hub for all players, coaches and managers, and will be open around the clock.









The center has all the features of a primary care facility staffed by UPMC medical professionals, and includes an additional patient room in case of the need for medical isolation.

Construction began last summer, to replace the former Little League infirmary with a modern medical facility to accommodate the expansion of Little League Baseball World Series from 16 teams to 20 teams, starting with the 2022 event.

“The old medical facility was an old two-story home, and it was converted into a medical facility temporarily. This is a permanent facility, got state of the art equipment in it. This is probably, I would imagine, three times the size of what we had before,” Little League president and CEO Stephen Keener said.

The 2021 Little League World Series is scheduled August 19-29 in Williamsport.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.