New life coming to former Murray Complex building

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A dilapidated landmark building in Luzerne County that’s been a source of public safety concerns for nearly a decade is getting new life.

The former Murray Complex in downtown Wilkes-Barre is expected to be a portal to our region’s transportation future. The Murray Complex on Pennsylvania Avenue has been a fixture on the Wilkes-Barre skyline for decades. Now we are told it will once again be the place to be if you want to get from Point A to Point B and beyond.

“We’re planning on building a state of the art transportation facility right here in the heart of Luzerne County and downtown Wilkes-Barre,” NEPTA executive director Norm Gavlick said.

It’s official. While the tent wasn’t set up for a party, the folks here are celebrating the news. The Murray Complex used to be home to restaurants and stores.

But it fell into disrepair and has been considered a danger to the public. The Luzerne County Transportation Authority, known as the LCTA has big plans for the site.

“Well for riders it’s going to be great. Number one it’s very visible on North Penn Avenue. It’s a transportation center. All of our services will be consolidated into one building. Riders can come here and we are right in downtown,” Gavlick said.

It will also be home to newly named Northeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, replacing the LCTA.

“First of all we are all about regionalization and making efficiencies better for the taxpayers’ dollars and that’s what we have here,” Luzerne County Council member Harry Haas said.

City and county officials say the Murray Complex has also been a drag on economic development, something the incoming mayor says will now change.

“When I look at bringing back economic recovery to the city of Wilkes-Barre I look at it as a puzzle and this is the first anchor piece to that puzzle,” incoming mayor George Brown said.

And transportation is key to bringing in tourists to not just Luzerne County but all of northeastern Pennsylvania.

“So this is not who we are but when that transportation facility is built that’s who we are. Better than this. We are better than this blighted property and we’re going to show that with the LCTA facility,” Ted Wampole, executive director of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

The project will cost an estimated $22 million to $27 million. State and federal grants will be used to help pay that cost. PennDOT will oversee the project. If all goes as planned, the work should begin by the end of the year.

With the demolition of all of this, the overall project should be completed in three to four years. This new transportation facility will not impact the operation of the Luzerne County Intermodal Center located on Public Square.