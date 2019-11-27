New law helps victims of childhood sexual abuse

(WBRE/WYOU) — After years of political back and forth, the governor has signed a package of bills to protect victims of childhood sexual abuse.

Among the changes would be the complete elimination of the age at which a victim of sexual assault can bring criminal charges. Governor Wolf signed the landmark legislation at Muhlenberg High School which is in Representative Mark Rozzi’s district. Rozzi, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse by a priest, spearheaded the legislation.

“The current criminal statute of limitations in Pennsylvania is 50. It is now abolished. Eliminated,” Rozzi said.

“While we celebrate the monumental victory of many survivors of childhood sexual abuse finally receiving their opportunity for justice, we must recognize that we are not yet done,” Governor Wolf said.

Other bills signed increase penalties for failure to report child abuse by a mandated reporter and exempts conversations with law enforcement from non-disclosure agreements.