New law allows early rebates through Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

(WBRE/WYOU) — Older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities will start receiving early rebates through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program beginning Wednesday.

Typically, the rebates are issued starting July 1st, but Governor Tom Wolf and Treasurer Joe Torsella are issuing the rebates beginning Wednesday, May 20th to approved applicants. The new law directs the Departments of Revenue and Treasury to process 2019 rebate payments for all homeowners and renters who received a 2018 rebate.

Rebates will be processed and distributed on a first-in-first-out basis. This gradual process means some claimants will receive their rebates earlier than others.

This also gives relief to seniors in most need, including those in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, or Scranton, where local wage/income tax rates are very high, will not benefit from a local tax shift to lower taxes on top of the reduction offered by the state funded property tax relief. Each senior household in these communities with income under $30,000 has its property tax rebate increase by an additional 50 percent.

The property tax/rent rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. Homeowners can receive anywhere from $250 to $650 depending on income while renters can receive either $500 or $650 depending on income.

The program application deadline has also been extended to December 31st, 2020.

For more information, click here.