New K9 officer coming to Williamsport Police Bureau

(WBRE/WYOU) — A new four-legged officer is joining the Williamsport Police Bureau.

The police department received a donation from the Young Men’s Republican Club to benefit the bureau’s K9 program. The money will allow the police to purchase the city’s second K9 dog.

The funds will also cover the costs of the initial training for the dog and its handler. Just a few months back, the police announced their first K9 dog, Tacoma. The chief says he’s looking forward to expanding the program.

“We’re going to do it in a way we can manage it. We’re excited. The effect these dogs have on officer safety and the public and the safety of the public, it’s very very big. It has an effect. Their presence makes the community safer,” Chief Damon Hagan said.

Chief Hagan says he hopes to bring this second K9 on board this summer.