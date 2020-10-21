New Jersey murder suspect arrested in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 28-year-old man was arrested in Williamsport Tuesday after being charged with homicide after a fatal shooing in 2013.

According to a press release, Abdul Bailey was charged with homicide in September 2020 after an initial investigation into the shooting by the Atlantic City Police Department in May 2013.

Bailey could not be found in Atlantic City and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him. Bailey was arrested in the 600 block of Elmira Street in Williamsport Tuesday without incident.

He was turned over to Lycoming County officials to await extradition back to New Jersey.