New Jersey man dies after a fatal crash on US 6

SHOHOLA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A crash occurred on US route 6 Friday, killing the driver who was an elderly man.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened when an 83-year-old man, Edward Faber from Sussex, NJ, was traveling east on US 6.

The elderly man failed to navigate a left-hand curve causing the vehicle to travel to the side of the roadway.

The vehicle continued to travel off the roadway causing it to overturn and roll three-time coming to an uncontrolled final stop on its side.

Law enforcements believe Faber was ejected from the vehicle causing his death.