New Jersey man charged after fire fighting equipment stolen

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New Jersey man has been charged in connection with stolen equipment from a Pike County volunteer fire department.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Blooming Grove, Kenneth Brady of Sussex, New Jersey has been charged after a gray utility trailer was found in New Jersey on Thursday, April 30th. Earlier in the day, a UTV was found on Interstate 84 in New York State.

Both the utility trailer and the UTV belonged to the Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department. The department reported the equipment went missing sometime between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 29th and 6:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30th.

Both the trailer and the UTV were returned to the fire department.