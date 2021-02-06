New Jersey man arrested in connection with Lackawanna County carjacking

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A New Jersey man is jailed in connection with a Lackawanna County carjacking.

Carbondale Police arrested 33-year-old Brandan Kneiss after they say he stole a vehicle at knifepoint.

Police say the carjacking happened Wednesday morning around 5:00 in Carbondale.

The victim was stopped at a red light South Main and 7th Street near Dunkin’.

Police say Kneiss drove off and later broke into a home in Mayfield before being chased from the home and arrested on foot.

Kneiss is jailed on various charges including robbery, theft and simple assault.

