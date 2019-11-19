New Internet Service Helps Lycoming County Residents

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new internet service that launched Monday is aiming to bring county leaders closer with their constituents.

The new online financial transparency portal is now available in Lycoming County. Welcome to Open Gov. It’s a new tool created to empower the citizens and public about county spending. All you have to do is go online to look at county spending and see where your tax dollars are going.

“It’s one of the most important things you can have out there. If it makes lives easier for people, I feel like it’s going to be a good thing, so I’m all for it,” Brenton Weyant of Williamsport said.

You can look at all kinds of county economic information. From current spending to the 2020 proposed budget, even financial data from the past.

“I really believe that when citizens are empowered with transparent info about budgets, they can help elected officials rein in spending and ultimately keep taxes down,” Commissioner Rick Mirabito, (D) Lycoming County said.

Mirabito tells Eyewitness News it’s a way to hold elected officials accountable for what’s happening in the county.

“I mean, after all, you can’t hold people accountable if our constituents don’t know what’s happening with spending. The flip side of that is that if they do know what’s happening, they have a responsibility to keep themselves informed and educated,” Mirabito said.

“Well I’m sure it will help for their re-election and I think it just shows good morals and if you put your info out there, hopefully, people will feel like you’re comfortable sharing it, so maybe they’re not hiding things,” Heidi Ort of South Williamsport said.

It’s simple. All you have to do is go to lyco.org and hit Fiscal Transparency Portal. It then takes you to the open gov website. Commissioners update the portal every month with live numbers. Taxpayers say they’re already looking forward to the easy access.

“Well I think that it’s a good thing for residents to be able to get access to the info without having to have meetings,” Ort said.

The Lycoming County Commissioners will hold budget meetings starting Tuesday night, Wednesday night and Thursday night.