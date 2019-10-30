New Initiative in Fight Against Opioids

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A news conference wrapped-up a short time ago. It focused on finding more solutions to the opioid epidemic. The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office has received a major federal grant for a new program. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller has the latest.

U.S. Attorney David Freed joined Lackawanna District Attorney Mark Powell and other county officials to make the announcement. The funding will facilitate what is called the comprehensive opioid abuse site-based program or COAP for short while most previous efforts have targeted drug enforcement and treatment, COAP will look at evidence-based data and analyze it to see what works.

“There are some ideas. We don’t know if they are good or bad. There are lots of ideas. And then they have to be executed upon and often times we don’t have the personnel power to then follow through and execute. Through the DAs office with bodies on hand we will be able to get that job done.” Said Lackawanna County D.A. Mark Powell.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney plans to launch the COAP program in January.

