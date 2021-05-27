New industry career camp in Scranton aims to help teens

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is looking for middle and high school students in Lackawanna County to participate in a unique camp.

The chamber is launching a free pilot program called Industry Career Camp. The camp will focus on exploring careers in healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, business and construction. Its mission is to enhance students’ career path as they get older.

“I think it’s our responsibility as a business community to work with our education community to make sure that our students who are going to be gainfully employed in Lackawanna County down the line know what is available to them and how they can achieve that,” chamber vice president Amy Luyster said.

Those who finish the camp will receive a certificate and credentials which can be used on a resume and college application.

The deadline to enroll your children is May 31st. For more information, visit the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce website.