New ice cream business has grand opening

A Luzerne County business had its grand opening Saturday.

An ice cream parlor in West Pittston called Boozy B’s is now open for business, but it’s no ordinary ice cream parlor. Boozy B’s combines ice cream with a variety of alcohol to create a unique treat for guests 21 years and older. Co-owner Autumn Eckert says hungry guests were lined up before the store even opened.

“Well there were some people waiting outside in the rain, so that’s a good sign,” Eckert said.

Boozy B’s was packed with people ready to try the new treat. The store will serve new flavors each month. The ice cream is hand-crafted in the shop itself.